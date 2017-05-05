NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A third former Vanderbilt football player appears to be headed toward being tried on rape charges.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2pLeDd3 ) that motions filed in the case indicate an attorney for Brandon Banks is preparing to go to trial, instead of a plea deal.

Banks, who has pleaded not guilty in the case, is set to be tried in June.

In all, four former Vandy players were accused in the rape of an unconscious female student in a dorm in June of 2013.

Two of the former players, Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey, have already been tried and convicted. Vandenburg was sentenced to 17 years in prison and Batey received 15 years.

Former player Jaborian “Tip” McKenzie testified against both Vandenburg and Batey, presumably because he wanted to cut a deal.