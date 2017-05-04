PRO BASKETBALL

BOSTON (AP) - Isaiah Thomas’ mouth is bearing the brunt of the physical playoff series between the Celtics and Wizards.

TV viewers watched as one of Thomas’ front teeth flew out of his mouth in a collision with Washington’s Otto Porter Jr. in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. But he actually injured at least three teeth, the Celtics said.

The team said in a statement that Thomas had two other damaged teeth that required “extensive oral surgery to stabilize.”

“He did not suffer a fractured or broken jaw,” the Celtics said.

The team said Thomas has a four-piece temporary bridge that cracked when he was re-injured and replaced at halftime of Game 3. Team doctors are prepared to replace them again, if necessary.

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Hawks’ next general manager will have total authority of personnel decisions following moves which dismantled the two-tier management team of Mike Budenholzer and Wes Wilcox.

Budenholzer resigned as the Hawks’ president of basketball operations and will remain as coach, and Wilcox resigned as general manager and “will become an adviser to ownership.”

Budenholzer will remain involved in personnel decisions, but principal owner Tony Ressler stressed the new general manager will be in charge.

Ressler said he hopes to have a new general manager before the June 22 NBA draft and free agency.

BASEBALL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Days after a fan at Fenway Park directed racial slurs at Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he is determined to “provide our players with an environment where they feel comfortable in every major league stadium that they play.”

Manfred spoke before the Minnesota Twins hosted the Boston Red Sox, who were at the center of the controversy this week after Jones, who is black, heard the taunts. Another fan was removed and banned for life from Fenway Park the next day for making a racist remark, and other black players throughout the big leagues said it is a common occurrence to be subjected to such behavior by fans.

Manfred said MLB is surveying all 30 teams to see how they handle such situations “as a prelude to giving consideration to some more industry wide guidelines in this area.”

OLYMPICS

UNDATED (AP) - IOC vice president John Coates’ first test of his Australian Olympic Committee presidency in nearly three decades turned out to be not much of a contest. Regardless of his resounding win, Coates figures the campaign might have come at a cost to the Olympic fraternity Down Under.

Coates will serve another term as AOC chief after easily beating former field hockey gold medalist Danni Roche 58 to 35 in an election during the AOC’s annual general meeting in Sydney.

Coates, who turns 67 on Sunday, is also the coordination chairman of the Tokyo 2020 Games, responsible for ensuring planning for the games is on schedule and on budget. He could have lost his IOC vice presidency and his Tokyo duties if he had been defeated by Roche.

It was the first time Coates had faced an election since he became president in 1990, and came amid an acrimonious campaign which divided former athletes and administrators.

UNDATED (AP) - Adolph Kiefer, the 100-meter backstroke champion at the 1936 Berlin Games who was America’s oldest living Olympic gold medalist in any sport, has died. He was 98.

He died at his home in Wadsworth, Illinois, about 50 miles north of Chicago, according to grandson Robin Kiefer.

Kiefer had been hospitalized with pneumonia in recent months. He had neuropathy that kept him confined to a wheelchair later in life, but he continued swimming because he could still stand in the water, Robin Kiefer said.

Kiefer became an Olympic champion as a 17-year-old in an Olympic-record time that stood for 20 years. He was also the first man to break 1 minute in the 100 backstroke, doing so as a high school swimmer in Illinois. He later competed for the University of Texas.

As a child he disliked getting water up his nose, so he swam on his back.

AARON HERNANDEZ

BOSTON (AP) - Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was a member of the Bloods street gang and was disciplined for having gang paraphernalia, according to newly released documents related to the investigation into his prison suicide.

A death report lists the Bloods under Hernandez’s gang profile and says Hernandez was disciplined for having “STG” paraphernalia. In prison, “STG” stands for Security Threat Group, a euphemism for gangs.

Hernandez, a former New England Patriots tight end, was found April 19 hanging from a bed sheet in his cell in a maximum-security prison, where he was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder. His suicide came days after he was acquitted in a 2012 double slaying.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. released the report in response to a public records request from The Associated Press.

PRO FOOTBALL

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - Oakland Raiders first-round draft pick Gareon Conley called his meeting with police this week about a rape accusation another chance to prove his innocence.

Conley met with Cleveland police Monday to give a statement and a DNA sample. A police report released last week says that a 23-year-old woman told officers that Conley raped her in a hotel bathroom on April 9. No charges have been filed.

Conley’s attorney, Kevin Spellacy, said earlier this week that there was “a consensual sexual event” that did not include intercourse.

The Raiders have expressed confidence after drafting Conley 24th overall that he will not be charged in the case. But questions about it still surrounded him at his first practice as a pro at rookie minicamp.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UNDATED (AP) - A son of former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno and staunch defender of his father’s legacy has been elected to the university’s board of trustees.

Jay Paterno received the most votes in the alumni elections for trustee.

There are 38 trustees, and alumni vote for nine seats; three are on the ballot each year. He’ll start his new role in July.

Joe Paterno, one of the winningest coaches in college football history, was fired in 2011, just days after the arrest of former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky. Paterno died of lung cancer early the next year at 85.

University trustees later said one of the reasons they removed Paterno was his handling of the 2001 complaint by another assistant coach who saw Sandusky apparently molesting a boy in a team shower.