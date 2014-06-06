Louie Campos, a husband and father of five from California, has died nearly a week after being sucker punched outside a Las Vegas bar, the city’s coroners officer said Thursday.

Campos, 45, was waiting in line with his younger brother outside a bar on Fremont Street on April 30 when witnesses said he was assaulted after being confronted by a couple of strangers.

“One of them said, ‘What are you looking at?’ or ‘Do you have a problem?’ I can’t remember what his exact wording was, and then he struck my brother,” Drake Garibay told KABC-TV afterwards.

The single punch knocked Campos to the ground and the suspects quickly took off on foot, according to witnesses. Paramedics arrived moments later and rushed Campos to a local hospital, but the injury caused brain bleeding and he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, May 4.

“Whoever did this I hope they have a conscience. I mean they are stupid. If anybody knows anything, say something. Give us a little closure,” wife Julieanne Campos told a local NBC affiliate this week.

“He got robbed of his life, murdered. And the whole thing is we need to get this out there to find him so justice can be served,” mother Joyce Garibay told KABC.

The Las Vegas Police Department have acquired surveillance camera footage depicting the suspects fleeing the crime scene, and law enforcement and the victim’s family are both asking individuals with addition information to come forward. A fundraiser established for the Campos family, meanwhile, has garnered over $13,000 in donations within two days of going online.