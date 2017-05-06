COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Police have cleared South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore and receiver Deebo Samuel from any involvement in a bar fight last weekend.

Moore, Samuel and former South Carolina defender Jalen Dread were accused earlier this week of participating in a fight. However, after reviewing video evidence, the Columbia Police Department determined that while Moore was at the bar, he was not involved in the fight. Samuel was in the area, but not at the bar during the time of the assault.

Police are still looking for Dread, a backup linebacker who decided to transfer.

Moore led the Gamecocks in tackles his first three seasons before sitting out last year following neck fusion surgery.

Samuel topped South Carolina with 59 receptions and 783 yards.