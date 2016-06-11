People living in central Colorado have a higher life expectancy compared to the rest of the U.S. — at times by as much as 20 years — according to a study published Monday.

The population-based study, “Inequalities in Life Expectancy Among U.S. Counties, 1980 to 2014,” was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine.

Dr. Christopher Murray, a professor of Global Health at the University of Washington, led the research team. The data collected included death records compiled by the National Center for Health Statistics and population counts from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Human Mortality Database.

The study found that the average life expectancy from birth increased across the U.S. for both men and women from 1980 to 2014, from 73.8 to 79.1 years of age, respectively.

However, there were large disparities among counties across the U.S. due to socioeconomic and race/ethnicity factors, behavioral and metabolic risk factors and health care factors.

For example, counties in North and South Dakota — typically with Native American reservations — had the lowest life expectancy, the authors wrote.

Additionally, counties in the lower half of Mississippi, eastern Kentucky, and southwestern West Virginia had a lower life expectancy compared to the rest of the country.

The researchers recorded between zero and three years increase in life expectancy in these areas compared to increases of eight to 13 years in states like Colorado, Alaska, California and states along the East Coast.

“The magnitude of these disparities demands action,” the authors wrote in their conclusion, “all the more urgently because inequalities will only increase further if recent trends are allowed to continue uncontested.”

According to census statistics by the Center for Disease Control — that were not used in the study — Kentucky ranked among the top 20 states for the top 10 causes of death in the U.S. It is the state with the highest rates of death by cancer and chronic lower respiratory diseases, and third in the U.S. for death by accidents.

The CDC lists the top 10 deaths in the U.S. as, one, heart disease, followed by cancer, chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke, accidents, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, influenza/pneumonia, kidney disease and suicide.

Likewise, West Virginia falls into the top 20 for nine out of 10 of the top diseases. It is the No. 1 state for death by accidents, and second for chronic lower respiratory diseases and diabetes.

On the other hand, Colorado falls within the top 20 for three out of the top 10 causes of death. It is No. 6 in the country for suicide, 13th state for Alzheimer’s disease and 16th for death by accidents.