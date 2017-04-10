Gov. Greg Abbott defended a new law cracking down sanctuary cities in Texas Monday, saying accusations of racism were nothing but “wild rhetoric.”

“That is nothing but wild rhetoric that is divorced from reality,” Mr. Abbott on Fox News. “Most of the people coming across the border in Texas are not from Mexico, they’re from around the entire globe. So this has nothing whatsoever to do with those who are Hispanics, point one.

“Point two, most Hispanics in the State of Texas are here legally so they have absolutely nothing to worry about,” he explained, “Point three, it is illegal for a law enforcement officer to racially profile anybody. And so if somebody does that the law enforcement officer will be in an amount of trouble themselves.”

The Texas Republican signed the new law Sunday banning sanctuary cities in Texas. Those that do not comply with the new law, including law enforcement officers and elected officials, will face harsh penalties ranging from fines to removal from office or jail time.