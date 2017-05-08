A civil district court judge in Louisiana refused to issue a restraining order Monday, clearing the way for New Orleans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard from a park.

The city is trying to pull down three still-standing Confederate statues, but opponents said they’d found evidence that the Beauregard statue was on property controlled by the state, not the city, so it couldn’t be taken down.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, commissioner of the state agency that controls the park, said he discovered the link Sunday, and city resident Richard Marksbury went to court Monday asking for the restraining order.

But Civil District Court Judge Kern Reese rejected Mr. Marksbury’s request, permitting the city to move forward with removal, according to the Advocate, Baton Rouge’s daily paper.

The judge still has arguments scheduled for Wednesday.

The removal of the city’s confederate-linked statues has been debated for years, and in March a federal court held the city had the right to take them down.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu already removed one monument memorializing the Battle of Liberty Place, and plans to remove the other three, but won’t disclose when that will happen. In addition to Beauregard, the other two are Gen. Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis, president of the confederacy.

The statues will be removed through the use of private funds, according to the mayor’s office, and will be put into storage until they can be housed in a museum.