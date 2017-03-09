Former Washington Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan was fired in March, but he is still helping out the Redskins‘ charity.

Jessica McCloughan is listing her husband’s Redskins camouflage hat on eBay with the proceeds going to the Redskins Charitable Foundation. As of this this writing, the bid is already at $455.

Jessica McCloughantold The Washington Post she and her husband were still grateful for working with the Redskins and wanted to give back to the community.

The Redskins Charitable Foundation focuses on education, community outreach and health and wellness initiatives to children ranging from elementary school to high school, according to its website.

Jessica McCloughan is also selling an autographed Redskins hat and a suit worn by Scot McCloughan. Proceeds from the suit will go to Northern Virginia Family Services, ESPN reported.

Scot McCloughan, who was hired in 2015, served as the Redskins GM for two seasons.