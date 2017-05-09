FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets have claimed speedy wide receiver KD Cannon off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.

The team also announced Tuesday it had waived wide receiver Deshon Foxx to make room on the roster for Cannon.

Cannon was signed last week by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor, but was waived Sunday.

He caught 87 passes for 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior last season. Cannon also set freshman school records in 2014, including 58 receptions for 1,030 yards and eight touchdowns - catching most of them from current Jets teammate Bryce Petty.

Foxx was signed by the Jets in January after he previously spent time with Seattle the past two seasons.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL