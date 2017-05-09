The FBI probe into possible Kremlin ties of associates of President Trump and of his campaign has reportedly reached the point of grand jury subpoenas.

CNN reported Tuesday evening that subpoenas have been issued for business records of associates of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

The report cited “people familiar with the matter” and was published hours after Mr. Trump fired FBI Director James B. Comey at the Justice Department’s recommendation. CNN said it had the information beforehand, however.

The news network called the subpoenas “the first sign of a significant escalation of activity in the FBI’s broader investigation begun last July into possible ties between Trump campaign associates and Russia.”

The subpoenas were issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alexandria, Virginia, and concerned Mr. Flynn’s contacts after he left the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014, CNN reported.

The issue is whether Mr. Flynn complied with disclosure laws about payments received from foreign government-tied clients.

Both Mr. Flynn’s attorney and several levels of federal investigators declined to comment.

Mr. Flynn resigned as national security adviser after it was reported that he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his relationship with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.