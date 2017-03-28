After being fired in March, former Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan gave his first public interview Tuesday and held no ill will toward the franchise.

McCloughanspoke to 106.7 the Fan, in part, because his wife is auctioning off old memorabilia on eBay to help the Redskins‘ charity.

“It’s too bad on what happened here, but it’s mutual,” he said. “There’s a lot of good people in this organization, from the ownership down. … Dan (Synder) was nothing but great to us. It just didn’t work out. But as you guys are well aware, it’s a big business.

“It just didn’t work out. I hate leaving here because I have so many close friends.”

McCloughan was fired after seeing his role gradually diminish. McCloughan wasn’t allowed to talk to the media at the Senior Bowl and didn’t attend the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Washington Post reported Redskins officials blamed McCloughan’s firing on abusing alcohol while on the job, although McCloughan disputed that privately to former Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson. McCloughan had a history of alcohol abuse before being hired in January 2015.

Tuesday’s interview didn’t touch on the specifics of his firing.

McCloughan is now running his own scouting service, which he consults with other NFL teams. McCloughan didn’t close the door on possibly joining another franchise, telling 106.7 he wasn’t sure what the future holds.

The former general manager praised the Redskins‘ draft, saying he didn’t think Jonathan Allen would be available at No. 17.

“I thought they did a good job,” McCloughan said. “The thing that is cool about this organization, and I’ve been in three other ones, is that the head coach is a good evaluator. He can see it and identify it. … He can still see (talent).”

McCloughan thanked the Redskins fans who supported him as well. Under McCloughan, the Redskins had back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1996 and 1997.

“This is a great, classic organization that has a lot of tradition in the past and hopefully they’ll get back to what they did in the past,” McCloughan said. “But I just want to say to the fans: It’s awesome. It’s a great organization.”