GREAT FALLS, Va. — Many 10-year-olds go to soccer practice or band rehearsal after school, but Shriya Jaddu runs 5k races and plays violin to raise money for breast cancer research.

Shriya, a fourth-grader at Forestville Elementary School in Great Falls, Virginia, was the youngest volunteer at last month’s Avon 39 Walk in the District and raised more than $600 toward her $1,000 goal for the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade.

Shriya’s fundraising efforts began last year by going door to door in her neighborhood and asking friends and family for donations. She collected more than $3,100.

This year, she decided use her musical talent to raise money by playing her violin at farmers markets.

“It was actually a challenge,” she said as she scanned her handwritten set list, a mixture of classical pieces and pop hits. “The first time I went, I was really nervous because there were so many people.”

Shriya’s commitment to fighting breast cancer is a tribute to her grandmother, who died as a result of the disease at age 42 — 10 years before Shriya was born.

“The thing that made me want to do this is I never got to see her or be with her,” Shriya said. “I wish she were here right now.”

With a trifold poster and portable speaker in tow, Shriya frequents farmers markets near her hometown to entertain vendors and customers with an impressive repertoire of violin tunes, many of which she learned by ear.

“It’s easier than reading notes,” she said.

Linna Walz, a former manager at One Loudoun Farmers Market, first scheduled Shriya to play in March. Since then, Shriya has become a hit with regulars, she said.

“She’s by far the youngest guest musician we’ve had in my two years at the market,” said Ms. Walz. “She was an exception by age and by talent. And that’s what kind of girl she is.”

Shriya’s mother, Maitri Jaddu, said her daughter has a knack for connecting with people, whether it’s by going door to door for donations or by wowing an audience with her violin.

“Everywhere we went and she shared her story, many people had a personal connection,” said Mrs. Jaddu, who ran in the Susan G. Komen 5k race last year with Shriya.

An avid runner, Shriya has participated in four 5ks: one for Komen and three for her running club at school.

“She’s any coach’s dream team member,” said Clare Girolamo, who coached Shriya for three of her 5k races. “She’s a great example of what kids are able to do.”

Shriya excitedly is planning her next fundraising effort after completing her most recent accomplishment: being a part of Avon 39’s Youth Crew.

To participate, Shriya committed to raising $500 for the cause. Her contribution helped the event raise $4 million toward breast cancer research, treatment and education.

As one of the 13 youth volunteers, she said she cheered on walkers and delivered motivational notes from the sidelines — and made some friends in the process.

“We had to clip [the notes] on walkers secretly, and when they took their bags or sweatshirts off, they would see them and it would cheer them up,” she said. “One of the walkers found out I put a clip on her, and the day after she came back and said, ‘Did you put that clip on me?’ We’re friends now.”