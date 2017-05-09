SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Authorities say a package found near the security area at the Burlington International Airport temporarily stopped screening for United and Delta flights.

Gene Richards, director of operations, tells WCAX-TV (http://bit.ly/2pZRSEt) the package was found in a bowl typically used for keys and metal objects around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Vermont State Police were notified and removed the package. After investigating, they said it was a false alarm.

Richards says the package caused screening to be stopped for United and Delta flights and that people trying to catch flights were delayed about 15 to 20 minutes.