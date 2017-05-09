FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) - The Latest on defense attorneys efforts to erase Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction in light of his death (all times local):

9 a.m.

Lawyers for Aaron Hernandez have asked the judge to disregard documents included with the state’s opposition to the dismissal of his murder conviction.

The defense said in a filing before Tuesday’s hearing that the documents which include the state’s death certificate and excerpts from a suicide note the former New England Patriots tight end wrote to his fiancee are irrelevant to the proceedings.

The defense asked that its motion be heard at the same time the judge considers whether to erase Hernandez’s conviction.

Hernandez was found hanged in his cell April 19. He was serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.

Hernandez’s attorneys have made their request under a long-standing legal principle holding that when defendants die before their direct appeal is decided, their convictions are vacated.

___

12:20 a.m.

A judge is set to hear arguments in a push by lawyers for former NFL star Aaron Hernandez to erase his conviction in a 2013 murder.

The former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself in his prison cell April 19 while serving a life sentence in the killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. His suicide came just five days after he was acquitted in a double slaying in 2012.

Hernandez’s appellate attorneys have made their request under a long-standing legal principle holding that when defendants die before their direct appeal is decided, their convictions are vacated.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing his murder conviction would reward his decision to take his own life.

The judge who presided at Hernandez’s trial in Lloyd’s killing has scheduled a hearing Tuesday.