BUFFALO (5-2) at NEW YORK JETS (3-5)

Thursday, 8:25 p.m. EDT, NFL Network

OPENING LINE - Buffalo by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Buffalo 5-1-1, New York 5-2-1

SERIES RECORD - Bills lead 61-53

LAST MEETING - Bills beat Jets 21-12, Sept. 10

LAST WEEK - Bills beat Raiders 34-14; Jets lost to Falcons 25-20

AP PRO32 RANKING - Bills No. 9, Jets No. 25

BILLS OFFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (T8), PASS (29)

BILLS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (3), PASS (29)

JETS OFFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (T22), PASS (21)

JETS DEFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (27), PASS (20)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Second matchup this season between AFC East rivals, with Bills having won last one in Buffalo in Week 1. … Bills looking to sweep season series for third time in four years after Jets swept last season. … Buffalo half-game behind New England in AFC East and could clinch best first half to season since 1993 squad opened 7-1 and made it to last of franchise’s four straight Super Bowls. … Bills’ only two losses have been by combined 10 points. Buffalo also has yet to trail by more than seven points in any game this season. … Sean McDermott became first coach in Bills history to win his first four home games. … QB Tyrod Taylor threw two TD passes vs. Jets in first meeting. … RB LeSean McCoy ran for 151 yards last week vs. Raiders. He has eight games with 150 or more yards rushing since 2013, most in NFL in that span. … Bills acquired WR Kelvin Benjamin in trade with Carolina on Tuesday for Buffalo’s third- and seventh-round picks in next year’s draft. … S Micah Hyde leads NFL with five INTs, most by Bills player through seven games since Jairus Byrd also had five in 2009. … Rookie CB Tre’Davious White leads NFL with 12 passes defensed. … K Stephen Hauschka has made 12 straight field goals of over 50 yards, tied for longest streak in NFL history. … Jets looking to avoid first four-game losing streak since early last season. … New York has jumped out to leads in each of last three games, but has lost all three - blowing fourth-quarter advantages in last two. … Jets’ Josh McCown is only QB in franchise history with multiple TD passes and completion percentage of 60 percent or better in four consecutive games. … TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins leads Jets with career-best 31 receptions despite being suspended first two games of season for violating NFL’s substance abuse policy last year while with Tampa Bay. … WR Robby Anderson had career-high 104 yards receiving last Sunday vs. Falcons. Looks for third straight game with TD catch. … LB Demario Davis is only player in NFL with at least 60 tackles (67) and two sacks (2 ½) this season. … DE Muhammad Wilkerson had first sack of season vs. Falcons. … DE Leonard Williams still looking for first sack this year. … Jets acquired CB Rashard Robinson from San Francisco on Tuesday for fifth-round draft pick. Uncertain if he’ll be available to play. … Fantasy Tip: McCown could make for solid bye-week fill-in vs. shaky Bills secondary. He’s thrown two or more TD passes in four straight games.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL