Appearing on a podcast, Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer said he thinks the quarterback will sign with an NFL team “within the next 10 days.”

Mark Geragos, Kaepernick’s lawyer, told comedian Adam Corolla that NFL teams have to “come to their senses, and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more.”

Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer Mark Geragos think’s Kap signs “within the next 10 days.” pic.twitter.com/kPW0vfn2Qs — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) October 31, 2017

Kaepernick filed a collusion case Oct. 15 against the league and its owners.

Kaepernick has been out of the league since March after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Last week, he reportedly landed a $1 million book deal from Random House publishing.