GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - A southern Delaware county council has approved an ordinance prohibiting people from carrying of guns in county government buildings.

The Sussex County Council voted unanimously for the ordinance Tuesday after a brief public hearing at which four people spoke.

The ordinance includes exemptions for law enforcement officials and for people who have concealed carry permits.

Prior to 2015, local governments were prohibited from enacting any law that restricted firearms. The legislature passed a bill that year giving local governments the ability to enact such ordinances, subject to specific requirements.