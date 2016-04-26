Danny Tarkanian, a Republican candidate for Senate, was photographed with a known Nevada brothel owner over the weekend, creating a new hurdle for the businessman who plans on challenging incumbent Sen. Dean Heller.

Mr. Tarkanian was featured with Dennis Hof, who employs hundreds of sex workers at his establishments, in a Twitter post.

“Tomorrow join me and @DannyTarkanian at Beatty Days it will be a fun weekend @nyecounty,” Mr. Hof tweeted on Friday.

The two appeared at the Nye Country Fair on Saturday. Mr. Hof is running for state assembly in 2018 as a Republican.

Mr. Hof’s businesses and reputation are well known. One of his seven brothels, The Bunny Ranch, employed over 500 sex workers as of a 2014 BuzzFeed report. In that same article, he also bragged about his liaisons with the women there, and made explicit comments concerning his views on sexuality.



His reputation is also known through the HBO series “Cathouse!” and former NBA star Lamar Odom was found unconscious in a different brothel also owned by Mr. Hof in 2015 after a drug overdose.



Although prostitution is legal in some Nevada counties, Mr. Tarkanian’s association with Mr. Hof could prove problematic for the Trump-aligned, conservative candidate.

Mr. Tarkanian has already been endorsed by conservative groups such as the National Right to Life, Tea Party Express and former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. He also told USA Today in September that former White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon promised to support him.



These conservative groups are unlikely to respond well to Mr. Tarkanian publicly aligning himself with a man like Mr. Hof, but no group has pulled their endorsement at this time.