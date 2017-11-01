KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Antone Davis, a former All-America offensive lineman at Tennessee, is leaving his position as the Vol For Life coordinator at his alma mater’s football program.

School officials said Wednesday that Davis was stepping down “to pursue personal business opportunities.”

Davis had been Tennessee’s Vol For Life coordinator since August 2012, a role that involved aiding the personal growth of student-athletes through life skills, career development, community service and other factors. His resignation takes effect Nov. 15.

Athletic director John Currie said in a statement that “we appreciate Antone’s work for the University of Tennessee and out football program.”

Davis played for Tennessee from 1987-90 and was the eighth overall pick in the 1991 NFL draft. He played in the NFL from 1991-97 with the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

