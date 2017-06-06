Editorials from around Pennsylvania:

5 YEARS AFTER SANDY, NJ NOT READY FOR NEXT BIG ONE, Oct. 31

Five years ago this week, Hurricane Sandy ravaged the New Jersey Shore. Billions have been spent to rebuild what was damaged or destroyed, but hardly enough has been done to protect New Jersey from the next big one.

Flood insurance standards forced property owners to upgrade their buildings, but the state has yet to write a smart coastal building code or make a commitment to protect back bay areas, which is where most of the Sandy damage occurred. Today, even routine nor’easters and winter storms take a toll on barrier islands and back-bay developments.

The region is fragile, and Sandy proved it. The storm knocked the state on its heels on Oct. 29, 2012. The government responded well to the public safety crisis, but it gets a failing grade in helping many still struggling to rebuild.

Nearly $4.2 billion in federal funds were sent to New Jersey, but it was not enough for many property owners to rebuild. As many as 2,400 families are still trying to make their homes livable, according to the New Jersey Resource Project, a grassroots group assisting Sandy victims. Some families are living in their cars.

Adding to the confusion were unscrupulous contractors who came in like sharks to feed on the state’s misery.

Now, these same problems are playing out in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico as they try to recover from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. But the Trump administration is dithering over reinstating a federal rule it eliminated in August that improved building standards in flood-prone areas. That rule change is why it is essential for states to supersede the weakened federal standards.

The best move New Jersey made to prevent future damage was to spend $100 million from its Blue Acres program - run by the Department of Environmental Protection - to buy homes affected by Sandy or repeated flooding. It will return those properties to nature. The state should consider expanding the program to remove more buildings in harm’s way rather than spend dwindling funds to rebuild the same properties again and again.

Both gubernatorial candidates, Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Kim Guadagno, understand the value of coastal protection, but they have not made clear how much either of them would do about it. New Jerseyans must let whoever wins Tuesday’s election know just how important coastal protection is to them - including those who don’t live or play at the Shore, since those towns contributed $44 billion to the state’s overall economy last year.

The next governor should use the time before the next big storm to streamline the recovery bureaucracy and provide a list of pre-approved, competent contractors to residents as soon as possible.

The state should also build a resilient infrastructure to handle storms by maintaining oceanfront dunes and, if necessary, forcing back-bay communities to fortify bulkheads and increase wetlands to buffer them from another Sandy.

Equally important, the next governor must acknowledge that the building code for the Shore, as well as for areas bordering rivers and creeks, should be updated to take into greater consideration the increasing probability of flood damage. Another big storm is a certainty. New Jersey needs to be better prepared.

-The Philadelphia Inquirer

GUN BUYBACKS DON’T DO THE JOB, Oct. 29

There are too many guns on the streets of York.

That much is obvious to anyone who is paying attention. After all, there have been more than a dozen shootings in the city since June, with the latest coming as a 15-year-old from Dallastown was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

So when the York City Police Department says it wants to get guns off the streets using a gun buyback program, it seems like a good idea. The department and the York County District Attorney’s Office on Friday offered $50 gift cards to The Villa to anyone who turned in a gun, no questions asked, and at least 35 weapons were turned in.

After all, even making sure a small number of guns can’t fall into the hands of criminals is a good thing, right?

And yet even York City Police Chief Wes Kahley admits that the program will do little to combat the violent crime in the city.

The event “won’t affect . the guns that are on the streets right now being used in crime,” Kahley said.

Kahley said he expects most of the firearms people brought in are unwanted, unsecured guns that are sitting around the homes of law-abiding citizens.

The idea is prevention, he said. Those are guns that won’t be stolen at some future date and used in a crime.

And that’s a good thought. It makes sense that if there are fewer guns, there will be fewer gun crimes and fewer suicides and fewer gun accidents.

But that isn’t how it actually works, according to Jon Vernick, co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research.

The guns turned in during gun buybacks tend to be older firearms, lower caliber and often broken, Vernick said on NPR in 2013. The people who participate in gun buybacks are more likely to be older and female, he said.

Meanwhile, the guns used in crimes tend to be newer, higher caliber and, most importantly, in good condition, and they tend to be used by young men, Vernick said.

The one thing that gun buybacks do, he said, is make people in cities feel like they’re doing something.

“There’s a felt need to respond to the problem of gun violence to specific shootings. And unlike efforts to change policy or enact new laws, gun buybacks are relatively easy to do,” he said.

So police will trade firearms for gift cards, and the people who have turned over the old guns that were just sitting around the house will feel better that the guns are no longer there.

Meanwhile, York City police are kept busy with near-daily calls of shots fired, meaning people in the city are hearing gunshots. Many times those shots don’t hit people. Sometimes they hit cars or houses, sometimes they somehow don’t hit anything. Too many times, they find a victim who wasn’t the original target.

So yes, do the gun buybacks, Provide an easy, safe way for people to get rid of guns they no longer want.

But don’t pretend it will mean any real change in the amount of violence in York City. Even the police chief knows that that will take a lot more work.

-York Dispatch

CRISIS RESPONSE: THIS TIME, FEMA NEEDS THE HELP, Nov. 1

The Federal Emergency Management Agency got a huge black eye when it could not keep up with the damage caused by Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in 2005.

President George W. Bush was derided for his detachment from the reality on the ground and for his, “… Brownie, you’re doing a heckuva job,” comment. He thought FEMA had it handled, and FEMA wasn’t even close to having the situation in hand. Some 1,800 Americans perished because of Katrina.

FEMA was not a poorly run agency then and it isn’t now. And its professionals are certainly not lacking in compassion.

FEMA was simply overwhelmed in 2005.

And then came the late summer of 2017 - 10 storms in 10 days and the great hurricanes - Harvey in Texas and Louisiana; Irma in Florida, Cuba and St. Martin; and Maria in Puerto Rico.

Now FEMA is overwhelmed again. And this time, that reality is pretty obvious.

But the downside is that no one seems to be outraged. There is little sense of urgency.

The New York Times and other news outlets have documented the situation: Thousands in Florida and Texas still have not received the first layer of help. Thousands more have not been able to return to their homes. Houses are still waterlogged and homeowners are waiting for FEMA assessments while their possessions rot. The agency has to hire many hundreds of temporary case workers.

People wait hours on the FEMA 800 help line just to get a voice on the other end.

Thousands have yet to receive FEMA payouts, and hundreds have been turned down for aid because damage to their property supposedly was not severe enough.

According to the Times, FEMA’s work has been “effective in dealing with immediate needs, but unreliable and at times inadequate in handling the aftermath …”

The cleanup has not been a resounding success - it has not really been a success at all, if people are still waiting for basic help - in Texas and Florida.

But in Puerto Rico things are far worse. There is no power on much of the island and no drinkable water on large parts of it. Puerto Ricans are taking the risk of drinking contaminated water.

One approach to all of this is denial: It can’t really be that bad. Another is: Be patient and let FEMA do its job. Help is (eventually) on the way.

Neither is acceptable.

FEMA itself needs help. The question is: Where do we focus that help and how do we organize it?

If Congress were worth much, there would be time to address these questions now, even as members debate tax reform, the Iran deal and Obamacare. Many thousands of Americans are homeless, thirsty and hungry. (Congress did finally appropriate $36.5 billion for Puerto Rico.)

How do we aid FEMA?

Might the National Guard not be nationalized to help clear debris in Texas and Florida? Perhaps the Guard could assist churches with soup kitchens and clothing banks - the churches are running out of steam in some parts of those two states.

For Puerto Rico, how about a massive private rebuilding effort - one headed by a prominent citizen, as food relief for Europe was organized after World War I. Herbert Hoover led that effort. What if the five living presidents kept up their unified funding effort and some respected person were appointed to head the effort - a Mike Bloomberg, Bill Gates or even an Elon Musk. The new organization could focus first on water, and then housing, in Puerto Rico. The whole island must be rebuilt.

FEMA needs help, and it needs help from an organization that can move faster than the feds and perhaps focus on one of two aspects of what is, after all, a continuing humanitarian crisis in our own country.

-Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

POLICE MERGERS A VIABLE OPTION TO RETAIN SAFETY, Oct. 29

The issue of whether municipalities without local police departments should be assessed a per-capita fee for coverage by the Pennsylvania State Police is on the front burner in Harrisburg again.

That and other ideas regarding local-level police protection were discussed at a public hearing held Oct. 17 by the Senate Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on Infrastructure, Environment and Government Operation.

The panel plans to hold other information-gathering sessions on the topic in coming weeks.

This might be an example of premature pessimism but, based on what’s not happened during the three decades that the idea has been floated and re-floated, odds are that nothing will happen this time, either.

The proposal to impose such a per-capita fee on the municipalities in question is a political hot potato from which most rank-and-file lawmakers are likely to hide.

According to the online news and information service Capitolwire, Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal that a $25-per-capita fee be implemented on communities relying solely on state police coverage would pay for only about 10 percent of the actual cost of providing full-time coverage to boroughs and townships.

When the governor introduced the proposal during his February budget address, he estimated that the fee would generate $63 million during this fiscal year.

Opponents of the fee say residents in municipalities without their own full-time police department already pay state taxes that help fund the state police, while people who support the fee argue that residents of municipalities with police departments of their own currently pay taxes that fund both the state police and their local law enforcement agency.

Arguments on both sides are valid.

But Lt. Col. Stephen Bucar, deputy commissioner of staff for the state police, made two good points at the subcommittee hearing that should be given additional attention at upcoming hearings and in other discussions in the two legislative chambers.

Bucar suggested that lawmakers look at other state models that have dealt with the same issue. Also, he suggested that ways be found to incentivize municipalities to merge their police departments with other local departments, rather than close them and rely on state police coverage.

He rightly observed that doing so would reduce response times and the financial burden on the state police.

According to Capitolwire, Bucar said the state police don’t regret having to assume responsibility for the municipalities lacking their own police coverage, despite the burden that it places on the PSP budget.

However, he cautioned that at some point, the state police might not be able to do so, given the state agency’s financial situation.

Sen. Bob Mensch, R-Bucks, during the Oct. 17 hearing, admitted the lack of complete agreement on any of the proposed options that had been offered up to now. Therefore, the issue is destined to remain unfinished, despite whatever other hearings and meetings might be forthcoming.

Another basis for pessimism is that 2018 is a legislative election year, when the Legislature will frown on tackling controversial issues.

“Making local municipalities pay” will return to the back burner, where it’s been so many times, and the financially strapped state police will have to look for money elsewhere.

-Altoona Mirror

IT’S TOO EARLY FOR CONCLUSIONS IN RUSSIA PROBE, Nov. 1

Pundits and legal analysts have been extrapolating from Monday’s legal bombshells from independent counsel Robert Mueller. But for now the only ones who have the context needed for making such judgments are Mueller and his team.

Indictments revealed Monday target Paul Manafort, who served as President Donald Trump’s campaign chairman for several months in 2016, and a Manafort associate, Rick Gates, who also worked on the campaign. The two, who pleaded not guilty, were charged with conspiracy to launder money and making false statements, among other crimes.

The indictments contain serious charges that could lead to lengthy prison terms if Manafort and Gates are convicted. But while those charges result from Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government in the service of interfering with the 2016 presidential election, the information supporting them does not implicate the president or the campaign.

The indictments, if they bear out, do say something about the character of people Trump and his campaign associated with. The charges are related to work the two men did for a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine.

More worrisome on the face of it for the White House was a separate legal development. Newly unsealed court documents revealed that another Trump campaign aide, George Papadopoulus, had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts he’d had with an intermediary with Russian connections, including falsely stating that those contacts occurred before he joined the Trump campaign.

The White House responded essentially that Papadopoulus was a low-level aide who didn’t register at the upper reaches of the Trump campaign. But the information accompanying the plea indicated that higher-level campaign aides were aware of his Russian contacts, which focused on seeking, ultimately unsuccessfully, “dirt” from the Russians about Hillary Clinton.

For now, no one except Mueller knows what his next moves will be or whether he was sending some kind of message to others involved in the case. The indictments do indicate that the probe is looking into matters beyond whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

The stakes in all of this for the White House and the country are enormous, and there should be no rush to judgment. It’s important that Mueller and his team painstakingly go about their work and that due process is respected every step of the way.

While the president reacted to Monday’s developments on Twitter with typical volatility, there was a welcome assurance from the White House later in the day. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and a Trump lawyer both said the president had no plans to fire Mueller or otherwise interfere with his work.

-Erie Times-News

