AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Republican governor has again filed suit against the state’s Democratic attorney general as part of an ongoing feud related to President Donald Trump’s immigration orders.

Gov. Paul LePage’s complaint filed in Androscoggin County Superior Court alleges that Attorney General Janet Mills’ office is improperly withholding records related to legal challenges to the orders. The Sun Journal reports that Mills’ office says the documents were prepared in anticipation of litigation and are exempt from disclosure.

Last month, a judge threw out another LePage lawsuit saying Mills should have been forced to provide him with outside legal counsel when she declined to file amicus briefs on his behalf supporting the president’s actions.

Mills is seeking her party’s nomination for the 2018 governor’s race. LePage is term-limited.