Six of the eight people killed in Tuesday’s terrorist truck attack in New York City were foreign nationals, authorities said Wednesday.

New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill called Tuesday’s attack the “worst terrorism attack in New York since 9/11,” but authorities said they had no indication of any additional credible threats against the city.

Five Argentinians, one German and two Americans were killed when a man drove a rented truck onto a bike path in lower Manhattan and mowed down cyclists and pedestrians.

Twelve others were injured in the attack, with many still recovering in hospitals, said New York Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro in an update given Wednesday morning on the victims.

The suspected driver was shot and taken into custody after crashing the truck into a school bus. Authorities have not released his name but he has been identified as Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old immigrant from Uzbekistan who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terror group.

“We are working hard to get to the bottom of what happened yesterday and why,” Commissioner O’Neill said.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday’s attack would not stop New Yorkers from living their lives, and cited as proof the 1 million people who turned out for a Halloween parade held just hours after the attack.

“This cowardly act targeting the most innocent people in the middle of the most innocent pursuits was meant to make people feel like they could not go about their daily lives,” he said.

Mr. de Blasio said authorities “do not see any additional threats credible and specific against New York City” but asked all residents to be vigilant.

Commissioner O’Neill encouraged people to speak out if they see something suspicious.

“If you see something out there that doesn’t look right, you have an obligation to say make a call or flag down a police car,” he said.