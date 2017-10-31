Rep. Jeb Hensarling announced Tuesday that he plans to retire when his current term ends.

“Although service in Congress remains the greatest privilege of my life, I never intended to make it a lifetime commitment, and I have already stayed far longer than I had originally planned,” the Texas Republican said in an email Tuesday to supporters, the Texas Tribune reported.

Mr. Hensarling is chairman of the House Financial Services Committee and is currently in his eighth term in office. He is term-limited in his role as chairman, which he said was part of what prompted this decision.

Republican committee chairmanships are limited to three consecutive terms after a self-imposed term limit was adopted in the 1990s.