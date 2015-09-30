The Senate on Wednesday confirmed a second woman this week to a federal appeals court seat and voted to head off a Democratic filibuster of yet a third female.

Senators voted 60-38 to confirm Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen for a seat on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, then voted 56-42 to head off a filibuster for Colorado Supreme Court Justice Alison Eid, the president’s pick to fill Justice Neil M. Gorsuch’s old seat on the 10th Circuit.

A final vote on Justice Eid should happen Thursday.

Stephanos Bibas is also expected to be confirmed later this week for the 3rd Circuit.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, has picked up the pace on getting Mr. Trump’s judicial nominees through the senate, condemning Democrats for using procedural tools to slow walk the nominees, wasting debate time in the chamber.

Nan Aron, president of the progressive Alliance for Justice, said Mr. McConnell’s “race” to confirm four appeals court judges in one week is “irresponsible.”

“Larsen is probably one of the most troublesome federal judges President Trump has given us, because she believes presidents have the right to ignore the law if they think there’s a risk to national security. That kind of power would be terrifying in the hands of Donald Trump,” Ms. Aron said.