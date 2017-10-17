The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who was the chief U.S. Supreme Court reporter at The New York Times for 40 years has admitted to making monthly donations to Planned Parenthood while working at the paper of record.

In her new book, “Just a Journalist: On the Press, Life, and the Spaces Between,” Linda Greenhouse contends her support for the pro-choice movement was merely an extension of her civic duty and had no bearing on her impartiality as a journalist.

“It was important to me to write a check every month and sign my name,” Ms. Greenhouse writes of her donations to the abortion giant. “It was the signature of a citizen. The stories that appeared under my byline, on abortion and all other subjects, were the work of a journalist.”

Mallory Quigley, communications director for the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, said Ms. Greenhouse is infamous in the pro-life community for her slanted news coverage.

“There’s a clear pro-abortion bias throughout her writing,” Ms. Quigley said. “It’s difficult to be objective when you not only lean a certain direction, but when you are a contributing member to the pro-abortion movement.”

“Suffice it to say,” she continued, “I was not shocked to find this out.”

Ms. Greenhouse, winner of the 1998 Pulitzer Prize, covered the high court at The Times from 1978 to 2008. Conservatives detested not only her reporting, but her habit of holding forth on topics that she purported to cover objectively.

She attended a reproductive rights march in 1989 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. ― an event that she was not covering for The Times. When her presence at the protest became publicly known, Washington bureau chief Howell Raines forced her to apologize.

In her book, Ms. Greenhouse writes that she wasn’t sorry.

“The person I felt sorry for was Raines, who was unable to summon the will to defend me,” she writes.