MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic candidate for governor Mike McCabe wants access to the Wisconsin Democratic Party’s list of members and voters.

But the party said Wednesday it only makes those lists available for purchase to members of the Democratic Party. McCabe for years worked as a political activist and said he was not a member of any party.

McCabe’s campaign spokeswoman did not immediately return a message Wednesday asking if McCabe was now a member of the Democratic Party. He has registered to run as a Democrat.

The Democratic Party tweeted that it “has a constitution and bylaws governing its actions and access to certain resources including membership and voter lists.”

McCabe says the lists should be made available to all Democratic gubernatorial candidates for free.