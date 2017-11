Investigators named a second Uzbek as a “person of interest” in Tuesday’s New York truck attack, only to back off within an hour.

A poster of Mukhammadzoir Kadirov was released by the FBI and the New York Police Department on Wednesday evening, saying authorities were “seeking information” on him.

The poster did not call Mr. Kadirov a suspect or said why investigators wish to speak to him.

Later though, WNBC reported that “federal agents said they’re no longer looking for a person of interest.”