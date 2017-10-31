Barack Obama isn’t president anymore, but that didn’t stop him from stepping into the limelight on the first day of sign-ups under his namesake health law Wednesday.

In a web video, Mr. Obama says it “only takes a few minutes” to shop for coverage on HealthCare.gov that might cost less than a cellphone plan, due to taxpayer-funded subsidies.

He says people who already hold insurance from the Affordable Care Act’s exchanges should visit the federal website, anyway, between now and Dec. 15 to look for a better deal.

“Spread the word to make sure everybody knows that it’s time to get covered on HealthCare.gov, because this country works best when we look out for one another,” he said in the clip released by Get America Covered, a coalition that is promoting the law.

Mr. Obama’s message was strikingly similar to the social media pitches he made during the first four rounds of enrollment.

It also signaled he’s willing to step out and promote his signature domestic program amid the GOP’s push to repeal it, and President Trump’s insistence it is already “dead.”

Mr. Obama didn’t mention his role in passing the 2010 health law, however, nor did he bother to remind viewers who he was at the start of the 79-second clip.

The coalition that released the video is run by former Obama aides who say they’re appalled by Mr. Trump’s ambivalence toward the law and attempts to undermine it, from slashing outreach funding to canceling “cost-sharing” payments that reimburse insurers who lose money on low-income customers’ costs.

The missing and cost-sharing money and problems with the law itself have conspired to boost premiums for “benchmark” Obamacare plans by an average of 37 percent for 2018.

Mr. Trump says Democrats will bear the blame for increased costs, though Democrats say there is enough polling to suggest the GOP will pay a political price for their handling of the law.

In the meantime, many state regulators were able to load insurers’ price hikes onto their second-lowest cost silver plans, which determine the amount of subsidy someone gets relative to income.

As a result, subsidized customers might see better deals than in previous years, such as upmarket gold plans that cost less than mid-tier ones.

Democrats and Obamacare supporters have toggled between chiding Mr. Trump for sowing discord by canceling the cost-sharing payments, saying they should be restored through legislation, and highlighting the cheaper costs as sign-ups begin.