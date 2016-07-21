Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had a phone and email account registered under a fake name and traveled to three countries with that phone this year, according to court documents filed in the criminal case against him.

Special counsel prosecutors included the details in a memo filed in court Tuesday that describes the complex web of financial accounts controlled by Mr. Manafort and his top associate Richard Gates, who were indicted Monday.

The prosecutors have deemed the two men flight risks. On Monday they convinced a judge to have the men held on home confinement and to impose substantial bonds they would be obligated to pay if they do no appear in court.

Mr. Manafort and Mr. Gates are due back in federal court Thursday for a status hearing at which defense attorneys could seek to challenge the release conditions.

Mr. Manafort and Mr. Gates stand accused of a scheme to provide lobbying services to a former pro-Russian government group in Ukraine, the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine, and former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych’s Party of Regions.

Prosecutors charged the two men with failing to report their actions as foreign agents and laundering the payments they received for the work through companies and foreign bank accounts to avoid taxes. The indictment states that approximately $75 million was funneled through bank accounts the men controlled in Cyprus, Grenadines, Seychelles and England.

As special counsel prosecutor Greg Andres pointed out in court Monday, authorities have had difficulty confirming the value of the men’s assets. The court filing states that Mr. Manafort has listed his assets as anywhere between $19 million to $63 million over the last five years. Mr. Gates has listed his as between $2 million and $25 million.

Authorities also note that Mr. Gates has frequently opened and closed bank accounts, opening 55 accounts with 13 different institutions between 2004 and this year. Authorities said they believe at least 30 of those accounts remained open in the last six months.

In describing the men’s resources, special counsel prosecutors wrote that “both have had substantial overseas ties, including assets held abroad, significant foreign work connections, and significant travel abroad.

Further contributing to the potential flight risk, the men both face significant time in prison if convicted — sentencing guidelines for the crimes indicate Mr. Manafort could face 12 to 15 years in prison and Mr. Gates could face 10 to 12 years.

Prosecutors said both men are frequent international travelers because of their work with foreign entities. They described Mr. Manafort’s extensive travels abroad, noting that over the last 10 years Mr. Manafort has submitted 10 U.S. passport applications and currently has three U.S. passports with different numbers.

In the last year, prosecutors said he traveled to Dubai, Cancun, Panama City, Havana, Shanghai, Madrid, Tokyo, and Grand Cayman Island. During travels aboard to Mexico, China and Ecuador this year, prosecutors said Mr. Manafort brought a cellphone with him that was registered under an alias.