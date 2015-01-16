The Washington Redskins signed veteran Arthur Jones on Tuesday to provide depth on their defensive line.

Jones, a 31-year-old defensive lineman, announced the move on Twitter. He spent the past three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and was originally with the Baltimore Ravens from 2010-13.

I am super excited to be back in the area and very proud to be a @redskins! 🗣🗣🗣 Let’s Go!!!!… https://t.co/aUXnS1Uu6q — Arthur Jones (@Artj97) October 31, 2017

On Monday, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he expected the team to add another defensive lineman with Matt Ioannidis missing at least this week with a fractured hand.

Ioannidis was scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday, but could return within the next two weeks. Rookie defensive end Jonathan Allen was also placed on injured reserve on Oct. 19 with a foot injury.

To make room for Jones, the Redskins placed safety Stefan McClure on IR with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN.

Jones appeared in eight games last season with the Colts and had 30 tackles. The Colts released him in March.