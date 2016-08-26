The Russian operatives who ran Facebook ads surrounding last year’s election ran four times as many ads in Maryland — a deep-blue state — than they did on the critical swing state of Wisconsin, the chairman of the Senate intelligence committee said Wednesday.

Sen. Richard Burr, North Carolina Republican, also said of the 55 ads run in Wisconsin — costing less than $2,000 total — almost all were run even before the primary, and none mentioned then-candidate Donald Trump by name, suggesting they were less about attacking the president and more about sowing chaos.

Kicking off a hearing with executives of social media companies, Mr. Burr said the narrative that Russian-backer operatives worked to boost Mr. Trump over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in last year’s election was false.

“I understand the urge to make this story simple,” said Sen. Richard Burr, chairman of the committee. “But that’s biased.”