Two people were killed and another wounded Wednesday evening in a shooting attack at a Wal-Mart in the Denver suburb of Thornton, Colorado.

The Thornton Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that, in addition to two adult-male fatalities, an adult woman was taken to the hospital.

The police confirmed that the Wal-Mart store was no longer an active-shooter site. But citing “law enforcement sources,” Denver TV station KMGH-TV, channel 7, said two suspects “both male, are still at large”

Eyewitness Aaron Stephens, 44, told the Denver Post that he “heard a single shot” followed by “two more bursts of gunfire.”

“I was scared,” he said of the scene of screaming and fleeing customers. “I feared for my life.”