By Victor Morton - The Washington Times - Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Two people were killed and another wounded Wednesday evening in a shooting attack at a Wal-Mart in the Denver suburb of Thornton, Colorado.

The Thornton Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that, in addition to two adult-male fatalities, an adult woman was taken to the hospital.

The police confirmed that the Wal-Mart store was no longer an active-shooter site. But citing “law enforcement sources,” Denver TV station KMGH-TV, channel 7, said two suspects “both male, are still at large”

Eyewitness Aaron Stephens, 44, told the Denver Post that he “heard a single shot” followed by “two more bursts of gunfire.”

“I was scared,” he said of the scene of screaming and fleeing customers. “I feared for my life.”

LOAD COMMENTS ()

 

Click to Read More

Click to Hide