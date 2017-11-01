President Trump on Wednesday said congressional tax-writers should consider repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate as part of their tax reform push, inserting a wild card into a process that’s already been delayed at least one day in the House.

“Wouldn’t it be great to Repeal the very unfair and unpopular Individual Mandate in ObamaCare and use those savings for further Tax Cuts…for the Middle Class,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

“The House and Senate should consider ASAP as the process of final approval moves along. Push Biggest Tax Cuts EVER,” the president tweeted.

Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, has been another advocate of the idea.

He told reporters recently he’s been working with members of the Senate Finance and House Ways and Means Committees to get the provision inserted into bill text.

Mr. Cotton said the move would save some $300 billion over 10 years, and more after that.

“The Obama administration said it was a tax. The Supreme Court held it was a tax. It’s the most unpopular part of Obamacare,” he said.

But Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady, the House’s top tax-writer, said this week he doesn’t think it’s on the table and pointed out that the Senate has yet to pass legislation that would repeal the mandate.

“I’m still hopeful they can find a way forward,” Mr. Brady told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday. “What I don’t want to do is to add things that could again kill tax reform like health care died over there. So I say focus on jobs and growth and leapfrogging America to the lead pack worldwide.”

Mr. Brady’s committee has already delayed the planned release of their tax bill by at least one day as members try to work through ongoing differences.