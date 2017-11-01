President Trump said Wednesday he intends to terminate the Diversity Visa Lottery that the New York terrorism suspect used to enter the U.S., and called for swifter punishment for the “animals” who carry out such attacks.

“Send him to Gitmo,” Mr. Trump said of Islamist terrorism suspect Sayfullo Saipov, accused of killing eight people with a truck in Manhattan. “That was a horrible event. We have to stop it and we have to stop it cold.”

Addressing the first major Islamist attack in the U.S. of his presidency, Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House that he’ll ask Congress to end the visa program under which Mr. Saipov came to the U.S. in 2010 from Uzbekistan.

“I am today starting the process of terminating the diversity lottery program,” Mr. Trump said. “I am going to ask Congress to immediately initiate work to get rid of this program. Diversity lottery — it sounds nice, it’s not nice. It hasn’t been good. We’ve been against it.”

The president said Democrats who are beholden to political correctness have been blocking proposals for tougher immigration standards, such as ending “chain migration” in which one immigrant is allowed to bring numerous relatives to the U.S. later.

“We have to get much tougher, we have to get much smarter and we have to get much less politically correct,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re so politically correct that we’re afraid to do anything. There are bills already about ending chain migration. We’re being stopped by Democrats because they’re obstructionists. Honestly, they don’t want to do what’s right for our country. We need strength, we need resolve.”

Mr. Trump criticized the visa program, saying it allowed Mr. Saipov, who was granted legal permanent residency, to bring up to 23 relatives to America. He said family members of Mr. Saipov could represent a threat, and said Democrats have blocked his efforts to put a merit-based visa program in place.

“This man that came in, or whatever you want to call him, brought in with him other people,” the president said. “That’s not acceptable. We want to get rid of chain migration, and we’ve wanted to do that for a long time.”

Police said Mr. Saipov shouted “God is Great” in Arabic during the attack as he drove a rented truck on a bike path in lower Manhattan, killing at least eight people and injuring a dozen others. He left a note saying he was inspired by the Islamic State.

A police officer shot Mr. Saipov, who is recovering in a New York hospital.

Speaking in even sterner terms than usual about terrorism, Mr. Trump said the U.S. and its western allies have been treating terrorist suspects too nicely in the justice system.

“We also have to come up with punishment that’s far quicker and far greater than the punishment these animals are getting right now,” Mr. Trump said. “They’ll go through court for years, and at the end, who knows what happens. We need quick justice and we need strong justice, much quicker and much stronger than we have right now. What we have right now is a joke and it’s a laughingstock. No wonder so much of this stuff takes place.”