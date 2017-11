Mike Scott is a forward for the Washington Wizards, but being a professional athlete hasn’t stopped his Washington Redskins fandom.

Scott dressed up as Redskins tight end Jordan Reed for Halloween.

Mike Scott is such a big Redskins fan he dressed as Jordan Reed for Halloween. (MikeScottVA on IG) pic.twitter.com/YDZL7TJsH6 — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) November 1, 2017

Scott is from Chesapeake, Virginia, so his Redskins devotion makes sense. The forward also spent five years at the University of Virginia (2007-12).

Scott signed with the Wizards in July.