Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was named NFC offensive player of the Month on Thursday for October.

Wentz, the second overall pick in the 2016 draft, had a great month — throwing for 1,247 yards and 14 touchdowns with only three interceptions.

Four of those touchdowns came against the Washington Redskins as Wentz led the Eagles to a 34-24 victory on Oct. 23.

The Eagles have the best record in the NFL at 7-1. Philadelphia went 5-0 in October.