BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) - A city in Michigan has agreed to pay nearly $350,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a woman who tripped and fell on a sidewalk.

The Bay City Times obtained details of the settlement between Bay City and 90-year-old Margaretha Chernavage by using a Freedom of Information Act request. The payment is being made by the city’s insurance provider.

Last year, Chernavage was walking home from a hair salon when she fell, fracturing her right shoulder, right wrist and nose. The lawsuit said the sidewalk was uneven and the city should maintain it.

In a response before the settlement, the city argued Chernavage’s injuries were from her own negligence.

Last year, Bay City approved a 1 percent fee on property tax bills to be used for a sidewalk replacement program.

