ATLANTA (4-3) at CAROLINA (5-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Panthers by 1 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Atlanta 2-5, Carolina 4-4

SERIES RECORD - Falcons lead 27-17

LAST MEETING - Falcons beat Panthers 33-16, Dec. 24, 2016

LAST WEEK - Falcons beat Jets 25-20; Panthers beat Buccaneers 17-3

AP PRO32 RANKING - Falcons No. 13, Panthers No. 10

FALCONS OFFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (11), PASS (9)

FALCONS DEFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (11), PASS (14)

PANTHERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (21), RUSH (20), PASS (19)

PANTHERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (2), RUSH (5), PASS (3)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Falcons are minus-5 in takeaway/giveaway margin; Panthers are minus-7. … Falcons coach Dan Quinn is 3-0 vs. Panthers coach Ron Rivera. … QB Matt Ryan averaging 362 yards passing with seven TDs and one interception vs. Panthers in last three meetings. … RB Devonta Freeman has 805 yards from scrimmage and seven TDs in last eight games vs. NFC South opponents on road. … Falcons RB Tevin Coleman has five TDs in last four games vs. NFC South foes. … Falcons LB Vic Beasley has 18 1-2 sacks since 2016, second most in NFC. … Falcons TE Austin Hooper had TD in last meeting with Carolina. … Falcons LB Deion Jones has four straight games with at least 11 tackles. … Panthers’ offense ranks second in NFL in time of possession. … QB Cam Newton has 23 TDs - 17 passing and six rushing - during career vs. Falcons. … Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey leads all rookies with 49 receptions. … WR Kelvin Benjamin was traded to Buffalo, leaving Devin Funchess as No. 1 receiver. … Panthers’ defense has four games in which it hasn’t allowed offensive touchdown, second most in NFL history behind 2002 Buccaneers. Unit has not allowed 100-yard rusher or 100-yard receiver. … DE Julius Peppers has 7 ½ sacks in eight games. Peppers has forced 49 career fumbles. … LB Luke Kuechly has 78 tackles and two interceptions in past eight games vs. Falcons. … Panthers forced season-high three turnovers last week vs. Tampa Bay. … Panthers are least-penalized team in the NFL with 34 for 305 yards. … Panthers K Graham Gano has made 17 of 18 field goals. … Fantasy Tip: Falcons WR Julio Jones has 25 receptions for 538 yards and two TDs in last three meetings with Carolina.

