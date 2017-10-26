House Republicans unveiled their tax-code rewrite Thursday, delivering a plan that makes good on President Trump’s call to slash corporate rates and aims to deliver relief to people and families at the low-to-middle income levels.

But the plan would actually represent a tax rate increase on some upper middle-class individuals and families, though Republican leaders insisted other breaks such as eliminating the alternative minimum tax would balance out for those taxpayers.

The GOP plan would phase out the estate tax, helping the ultra-wealthy, and would double the standard deduction and cut rates at the low end of the income scale, which should help the working poor cut its tax bill.

But the biggest benefits go to corporations, who will see their income rate slashed from 35 percent to 20 percent.

The long-awaited plan also streamlines the existing seven individual tax brackets down to five — though it leaves the top rate of 39.6 percent unchanged — and includes a new lower rate of 25 percent for some businesses that file their taxes as individuals.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, who briefed the GOP conference on the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” Thursday morning after a breakneck few days of last-minute negotiations and revisions, said the plan will help more Americans keep more of their money.

The focus is “tax relief for middle class families,” Mr. Brady said.

The plan collapses the existing seven individual tax brackets down to four rates, not including “zero bracket” filers: 12 percent, 25 percent, 35 percent, and 39.6 percent.

Republicans said an average family of four making $59,000 per year can expect to see tax savings of about $1,200 per year. The plan nearly doubles the standard deduction to $12,000 for individuals and $24,000 for couples, meaning that more lower-income people would face zero federal income tax liability.

It also expands the child tax credit from $1,000 to $1,600 per child, and includes a $300 credit for every parent and non-child dependent.

The top 39.6 percent is unchanged, but it will now apply to income thresholds of higher than $1 million for couples — an increase from the current $470,700 threshold.

But households with an annual income of as low as about $260,000 would see an individual tax rate increase from 33 percent to 35 percent under the plan.

The plan also maintains the mortgage-interest deduction for current homes, but imposes a $500,000 cap on newly-purchased homes, down from the current $1 million threshold. That provision could also have a significant impact on middle-to-upper income earners.

But Mr. Brady said other provisions, like an increased income threshold for the child tax credit, means people would see benefits across the board.

“What we see is tax relief at every level,” he said.

The plan doesn’t make major changes to contribution limits for retirement savings plans like 401(k)s, despite some talk that Republicans were considering reducing the current $18,000-per-year limit in order to generate more revenue for the overall plan.

As part of a compromise with blue state Republicans, the plan also axes the decidability of state and local income taxes but maintains the deductibility for local property taxes, though it includes a $10,000 cap.