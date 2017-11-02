The Disrupter-in-Chief decided to stay very much inside the box with one of his biggest economic appointments as President Trump confirmed Thursday he is nominating Federal Reserve insider and monetary moderate Jerome Powell as the next chairman of the nation’s central bank.

In selecting the 64-year-old former Wall Street investment banker and top Treasury Department official in the George W. Bush administration, Mr. Trump not only declined to give current Fed Chair Janet Yellen the customary second four-year term but also rejected more provocative conservative choices who have been critical of the Fed’s unprecedented easy-money policies and interventions in the economy since the start of the Great Recession in 2008.

Expected to be easily confirmed, the new Fed chairman will take over from Mrs. Yellen the delicate task of unwinding the Fed’s bloated balance sheet and raise interest rates to historically more “normal” levels, while not choking off a humming U.S. economy or clashing with Republican hopes of Capitol Hill for a stimulative new tax cut policy whose outlines were unveiled just hours before Mr. Trump revealed his choice.

Indeed, with consumer confidence at its highest level in 17 years, inflation and unemployment low, the stock market routinely setting new record highs, and the U.S. and most major international economies growing strongly, Mr. Powell’s biggest challenge when he takes over Feb. 3 could be not to mess up a good thing.

Running the Fed in a time of surging economic activity doesn’t mean Mr. Powell can resort to auto-pilot, said Deborah Lucas, a professor of finance at MIT Sloan School of Management.

“The fact is it’s not yet ‘business as usual’ at the Fed,” she said. “They still have a very inflated balance sheet and it remains to be seen how fast they draw that down.”

With another Fed interest rate widely expected in December, Mr. Powell will be challenged to gauge the pace at which he brings U.S. monetary policy back to normalcy.

“Powell has been dealt some cards in this poker game that aren’t helpful for carrying out monetary policy,” Torsten Slok, chief international economist at Deutsche Bank AG, told the Bloomberg news service. “The world economy has never been in better shape, but it is a very unthankful job to be a central banker these days.”

But Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist at the investment banking firm Jefferies, said Mr. Powell’s moderate monetary views and collegial manner are likely to be reassuring to the markets that a major shift is not immediately in the cards for U.S. monetary policy.

“He’s boring, but he’s to the point,” Mr. McCarthy said on CNBC this week. “You don’t listen to him and scratch your head and wonder what he said.”

One sign that investors aren’t expecting any seismic shifts from a Powell Fed: The Dow Jones index of industrial stocks trades within narrow range throughout the day, and was up barely a tenth of a percentage point as Mr. Trump was making his announcement.

Fed defender

Analysts and economists of all stripes said Mr. Powell, based on his record, would mark at best small change in policy and tone from Mrs. Yellen, whom he consistently supported throughout his time on the Fed board against charges that record low interest rates and the central bank’s extraordinary stimulative “quantitative easing” policies were setting up the currency and the U.S. economy for trouble in the long run.

Mr. Powell, a lawyer and not an economist by training, said the Federal Reserve had proven far more effective than central banks in Europe that pursued policies of fiscal austerity and tight money in response to the 2008 global financial meltdown.

“The evidence as of today is very strong that the Fed’s actions generally succeeded and are a major reason why the U.S. economy

Mr. Trump as a candidate has harsh word for Mrs. Yellen’s stewardship of the Fed, accusing her of trying to help President Obama by pumping up a stock market “bubble” with low rates. But he was markedly more complimentary of Mrs. Yellen’s handiwork after the election and praised the “excellent” job she had done even as he passed her over for a second term.

One potential policy shift for a Powell Fed — and one that may have swayed Mr. Trump to select him over Mrs. Yellen — were his more skeptical views of financial regulation ushered in by the Dodd-Frank law signed by President Obama. The banking industry and many investors say the Dodd-Frank reforms went too far and are starting to choke off credit and drive people from serving on the boards of financial institutions.

“Some aspects of the new regulation are proving unnecessarily burdensome and should be better tailored to meet our objectives,” he said in a CNBC interview in April. “Some provisions may not be needed at all, given the broad scope of what we’ve put in place.”

A Washington native and resident of Chevy Chase, Mr. Powell — who is known to friends as “Jay” — studied at Princeton University, then earned a law degree from Georgetown University and worked in investment banking at the Wall Street firm Dillon Read and Co. His reputation as a moderate and his warnings about the need to raise the federal borrowing limit during the 2011 budget crisis led President Obama to nominate him to the Federal Reserve board.

When Mr. Obama nominated him in 2014 for a full 14-year term, nearly two dozen Senate Republicans actually voted against him on the grounds he had not been forceful enough in opposing Mrs. Yellen’s monetary and regulatory policies.

A onetime partner at the Washington investment banking powerhouse the Carlyle Group, Mr. Powell will fulfill one criterion that Mr. Trump jokingly has said is mandatory in his top economic appointments.

“I want people that made a fortune because now they’re negotiating with you,” Mr. Trump said at a rally in Iowa last year a month before he took the presidency, defending the personal fortunes of such Cabinet appointees as Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. “It’s not different than a great baseball player or a great golfer.”

With personal assets he listed in a 2016 disclosure firm valued at as much as $55 million, Mr. Powell would be the wealthiest chairman of the U.S. central bank in 60 years.