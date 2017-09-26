Rep. Lamar Smith, a senior Republican from Texas who was instrumental in writing the strict immigration crackdown of 1996, announced Thursday he will retire from Congress at the end of next year.

He’s served 30 years in Congress, including stints as chairman of the Judiciary and Science committees.

But he said he felt it was time to give up his seat.

“For several reasons, this seems like a good time to pass on the privilege of representing the 21st District to someone else,” Mr. Smith said in a note to constituents. At the end of this Congress, I will have completed my six-year term as Chairman of the Science, Space, and Technology Committee. I have one new grandchild and a second arriving soon!! And I hope to find other ways to stay involved in politics.”