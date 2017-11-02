DETROIT (3-4) at GREEN BAY (4-3)

Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE - Lions by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Detroit 3-4, Green Bay 3-4

SERIES RECORD - Packers lead 100-68-7

LAST MEETING -Packers beat Lions 31-24, Jan. 1

LAST WEEK - Lions lost to Steelers, 20-15; Packers bye, lost to Saints 26-17 on Oct. 22

AP PRO32 RANKING - Lions No. 17, Packers No. 16

LIONS OFFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (28), PASS (12).

LIONS DEFENSE- OVERALL (21), RUSH (7) PASS (25).

PACKERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (18), PASS (24).

PACKERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (26), PASS (16).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - NFC North rivals meeting on Monday night time first time since Packers won 24-23 on Oct. 16, 1972. … Lions have lost last three meetings. … QB Matthew Stafford averaged 317.3 yards passing with seven TDs and two INTS in past three games against Packers. … Theo Riddick leads NFL RBs with 158 receptions since 2015. … WR T.J. Jones had career-high 88 yards receiving last week. … S Glover Quin’s three INTs tied for NFC lead. … CB Darius Slay’s 52 pass deflections since 2014 are fifth most in NFL. … K Matt Prater only player in NFL history to make at least 20 field goals of 50 yards or longer with two teams. Prater also did it with Broncos. … Green Bay QB Brett Hundley making second career start in place of injured Aaron Rodgers (collarbone). … Packers averaging 243.5 yards total offense in two-game losing streak since Rodgers got hurt, 66.5 below season average. … WR Jordy Nelson tied for second in NFL with six receiving TDs. Nelson held to one catch for 13 yards and no scores last game against Saints. … RB Aaron Jones averaging 5.58 yards per carry, second in NFL behind Baltimore’s Alex Collins. … CB Damarious Randall has three straight games with interception. … Packers have three sacks in last four games after nine in first three. … Fantasy Tip: Bye should allow Packers’ banged-up secondary to get healthier. Lions WR Marvin Jones coming off six-catch, 128-yard game against Steelers, second-highest total of career behind 205-yard game last year against Packers.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: pro32.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_NFL