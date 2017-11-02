LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - The approximately $1.4 million restoration of a 1950s-era train depot in Lawrence is facing another delay.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the Kansas Department of Transportation recently solicited bids for the restoration of the Santa Fe Station, but no contractors submitted a bid. City officials say the project will be re-bid after the bid proposal is reworked.

Assistant City Manager Diane Stoddard says potential contractors expressed concerns that some of the proposed specifications posed challenges, especially given the historic preservation requirements.

The one-story brick station is an example of mid-century modern architecture. The preservation group, Depot Redux, helped lead the restoration effort.

Renovations to the station will include a new roof, structural repairs, heating and cooling system improvements and upgrades required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com