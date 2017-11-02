National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said Thursday that Americans shouldn’t expect President Trump to tone down his language about North Korea while visiting Asia.

“I don’t think the president really modulates his language, have you noticed that,” he told reporters at the daily White House briefing.

He bristled at criticism in the news media that Mr. Trump uses inflammatory rhetoric toward North Korea, which is developing nuclear weapons and long-range missiles to threaten the U.S. and the world.

“What’s inflammatory is the North Korean regime and what they are doing to threaten the world,” Mr. McMaster said.