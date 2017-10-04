Select customers in nearly every county that relies on the federal Obamacare marketplace will find free “bronze” plans this signup season, analysts said Thursday.

The study by Avalere Health, a consultancy, underscores the quirky fallout of President Trump’s decision to cancel “cost-sharing” payments to insurers who lose money on low-income customers.

Insurers hiked rates in response, triggering a big increase in a separate stream of subsidies that help customers pay their monthly premiums.

Avalere said 98 percent of counties in the 39 states covered by Healthcare.gov will offer $0-premium plans in 2018.

Subsidies on the exchanges are determined by premiums for silver “benchmark” plans and a customer’s income.

The Avalere study focused on people age 50 who earn 150 percent of poverty or less.

“This year, more than ever, it is important for consumers to shop around and compare their options across metal levels,” said Chris Sloan, senior manager at Avalere. “The dramatically higher subsidies mean consumers could be getting much better deals for bronze and gold plans for 2018.”

The 2018 enrollment season opened Wednesday with little fanfare from the Trump administration, which wants to repeal Obamacare, leaving former President Obama, his ex-aides and grassroots groups to promote the program.

Highly-subsidized consumers will find free silver plans in 18 percent of Healthcare.gov counties, Avalere said.

And 10 percent of counties will offer free gold plans to individuals making $18,090, or 150 percent of poverty.