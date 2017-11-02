UMass (2-6) at No. 21 Mississippi State (6-2, CFP No. 16), Saturday, noon ET (SEC Network)

Line: Mississippi State by 28.

Series record: Mississippi State leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Mississippi State is going for its fourth straight win, heading into a showdown with top-ranked Alabama on Nov. 11. UMass has had a tough season, but several of its losses have been close. The Minutemen have won two straight and would love to break through against a Southeastern Conference program.

KEY MATCHUP

Mississippi State’s pass defense vs. the UMass passing offense: The Minutemen average nearly 300 yards per game through the air. QB Andrew Ford has thrown 13 touchdown passes and just three interceptions, but he took a hit that resulted in him being carted from the field last week. Ford’s status will be a game-time decision. QB Ross Comis helped rally UMass to a victory against Appalachian State. Mississippi State’s pass defense was excellent against Texas A&M; last week, picking off three passes, including one that was returned 90 yards for a touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UMass: DE Da’Sean Downey. The 230-pounder leads the team with 15½ tackles for a loss and five sacks this season.

Mississippi State: QB Nick Fitzgerald. The 6-foot-5 junior has thrown and run for at 100 yards in each of the Bulldogs’ past three games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Mississippi State became bowl-eligible for an eighth straight season after its win over Texas A&M; last week, which is a school record. Before coach Dan Mullen arrived on campus, the previous record was three straight seasons. … Mississippi State beat UMass 47-35 at Gillette Stadium last season in the only other meeting between the schools. … Mississippi State is averaging 260 yards rushing per game, which ranks third in the SEC and 13th nationally. … UMass started the season 0-6, but has had back-to-back wins over Georgia Southern and Appalachian State. The Minutemen had 670 yards of total offense against Georgia Southern, which was a program record.

