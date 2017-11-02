No. 13 Virginia Tech (7-1, 3-1 ACC, CFP No. 13) at No. 9 Miami (7-0, 5-0, CFP No. 10), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Line: Virginia Tech by 2 ½.

Series record: Miami leads, 20-14.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Control of the Coastal Division and viability in next week’s College Football Playoff rankings. Miami could clinch the Coastal title and Atlantic Coast Conference title game berth if it beats the Hokies (and Georgia Tech beats Virginia earlier Saturday). Virginia Tech would be a half-game behind Miami in the ACC if it wins, but would control the division tiebreaker and almost certainly leapfrog the Hurricanes in the CFP standings.

KEY MATCHUP

Virginia Tech S Terrell Edmunds vs. Miami WR Braxton Berrios. Terrell Edmunds is the leader of the Hokies’ secondary, and Berrios is Miami’s steadiest and most dependable receiver.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia Tech: LB Tremaine Edmunds. Terrell’s brother is a Butkus Award semifinalist, the Hokies’ leading tackler and knows how to knock the ball loose.

Miami: TE Christopher Herndon IV. The Hokies are very tough to run on (3.1 ypc), so Miami’s tight end might be the go-to guy in short-yardage situations.

FACTS & FIGURES

Miami has the nation’s longest active winning streak, 12 games. … Virginia Tech rolled over Miami last season, 37-16. … Virginia Tech enters this week ranked No. 2 nationally in scoring defense (11.5 ppg) and No. 3 in third-down conversion defense (24 percent). … Miami’s pass efficiency defense is ranked No. 3 nationally. … Virginia Tech recorded eight sacks in last year’s romp over Miami; the Hurricanes have given up only 13 sacks so far this season. … The Hokies have won five consecutive games on the road. … Miami is looking for its first 8-0 start since 2002. … This is Miami’s first game against a Top 25 team this season. … Miami QB Malik Rosier is 8-0 as a starter, and Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson is 7-1.

