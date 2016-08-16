The same firm that produced the dossier about President Trump was retained by Planned Parenthood to discredit the undercover videos accusing the abortion giant of profiting from the sale of fetal body parts.

A “forensic analysis” conducted by Fusion GPS in 2015 found that the Center for Medical Progress videos “do not present a complete or accurate record of the events they purport to depict.”

In light of the Trump dossier, Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, said the Fusion GPS report is not credible.

“It is no surprise that Planned Parenthood hired Fusion GPS to create a fake report,” Mr. Staver said in a statement. “Fusion GPS is the same company hired by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee to produce fake news.”

The Fusion GPS report was quoted approvingly in the media at the time as evidence that the Center for Medical Progress videos are “edited.” The firm’s own report, however, found no “substantive video editing” or “evidence of audio manipulation.”

David Daleiden, lead investigator at the Center for Medical Progress, denounced the Fusion GPS report when it was released Aug. 27, pointing out that the firm is not qualified to conduct a forensic analysis.

“In reality, the report is a pseudoscientific production by Fusion GPS, a political opposition-research company that has no forensic certifications,” Mr. Daleiden said at the time.

The Center for Medical Progress retained Coalfire, a leading digital forensic analysis firm, to show that the undercover videos are “authentic and show no evidence of manipulation.”

The Democratic National Committee and the Clinton presidential campaign helped pay for the salacious dossier that contained allegations about Mr. Trump’s connection to Russia.

The House intelligence committee is investigating how much the dossier has influenced federal investigations about the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. Lawmakers struck a deal with Fusion GPS over the weekend that will allow them to access some of the firm’s financial records.

In an appearance Wednesday on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” Mrs. Clinton defended the dossier as standard opposition research.

“It’s part of what happens in a campaign where you get information that may or may not be useful and you try make sure anything you put out in public arena is accurate,” she said. “So this thing didn’t come out until after the election and it’s still being evaluated.”