President Trump said Thursday he will not push to have the suspect in the New York City attacks sent to Guantanamo Bay.

“Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system…,” Mr. Trumptweeted, then adding, “…There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!”

The attack in New York City on Tuesday in Lower Manhattan left eight people dead while another 11 were injured after the suspect, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, drove a rental truck down a bike path.



Saipov then got out of the vehicle, and displayed a paintball gun and a pellet gun before being shot by police. He shouted “God is great” in Arabic and was in possession of ISIS propaganda.

He has been charged with terrorism-related activities including providing material to support ISIS as well as violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

