PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The mayor of Providence has established a municipal ID card for people living in the U.S. illegally and other city residents.

Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza signed an executive order Thursday.

Elorza says many city residents don’t have official identification, including immigrants, students, the homeless and others.

He says that restricts their ability to access city services and housing and apply for jobs, and makes them afraid to report crimes and engage with city officials.

The order creates the municipal ID program immediately, to provide a government-issued form of identification to city residents ages 14 and older.

Elorza says Providence will adopt the best practices of cities with similar programs, including New Haven, Connecticut.

Republican President Donald Trump has promised to crack down on people living in the U.S. illegally.